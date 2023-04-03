Why revisions in India’s GDP numbers matter

Every year, GDP data is released at six fixed points, with each successive revision supposedly more accurate than the last. The first, so-called ‘advance estimate’ is released in the first week of January of the fiscal year and is used in the budget-making process. The ‘second advance estimate’ comes in February. Both are based on incomplete data since they appear before the year has ended. The other four estimates come after the financial year ends. For 2022-23, the provisional estimate will be released on 31 May this year, the first ‘revised’ estimate in January 2024, and the second and third revised estimates exactly one and two years, respectively, after this. And deviation, both ways, is the norm.