Why so many Chinese are drowning in debt

Dealing with the banks was the easy bit, however. During the pandemic the government urged them to be gentle with debtors whose businesses had been affected by it; they agreed to waive tens of thousands of yuan in interest. The tough part was dealing with the pressure dogs hired by online lenders from whom she had borrowed money for personal use. They repeatedly called Ms Bai, her friends and her relatives, often from different phones so they could not be blocked. She is particularly angry about the harassment of her parents. “In China", she says, “we generally don’t tell our parents about bad news, so they were very, very affected." Ms Bai became depressed and thought of suicide. Her husband divorced her.