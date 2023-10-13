Mint Primer: Why states in the South are in a rush to borrow

Southern states are on a borrowing spree. In the second quarter of 2023-24, all of them—barring Karnataka—have gone way beyond their planned borrowing limits. Why is this so? And how have the other states fared? Mint explains:

Are southern states borrowing a lot?

Yes. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have borrowed much higher than what they had planned to during the second quarter of 2023-24. Karnataka is the only exception—the state, during this period, did not raise money at all, even though it had planned to borrow ₹19,000 crore. Andhra Pradesh borrowed ₹8,500 more than its target, while Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala exceeded their plans by ₹6,300 crore, ₹5,000 crore and ₹3,300 crore, respectively. Tamil Nadu, with ₹54,000 crore, and Andhra Pradesh which borrowed ₹43,500 crore, raised the most from the market.

How have other states fared?

Many states have borrowed less, and this has helped the overall borrowing of ₹2.1 trillion to remain below the planned ₹2.4 trillion. Uttar Pradesh borrowed ₹21,000 crore less than what it had planned. Other states that raised significantly lower funds were: Gujarat (lower by ₹15,000 crore), West Bengal ( ₹11,000 crore), Maharashtra ( ₹6,000 crore) and Madhya Pradesh ( ₹4,000 crore). Better than expected revenue flow—own revenue plus devolution from the Centre—is a possible reason. Also, capex-related borrowing could be lower as the Centre is offering 50-year interest-free loans for it.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

Why have the southern states borrowed more?

For increased capex. Andhra Pradesh spent ₹15,884 crore on capex in the first five months of 2023-24, more than double the amount spent in the same period last year. Telangana spent ₹18,400 crore this year on capex between April-August, nearly 3X the year-ago amount. Higher borrowing went towards funding capex, improving the quality of expenditure.

What about Tamil Nadu and Kerala?

The story is different here. Tamil Nadu’s revenue in April-August rose by 6% but revenue expenditure grew faster, by 14%. Higher borrowings funded this gap. Not just that, the state has cut back on capex by 7% and had met just 22% of the 2023-24 capital expenditure target by August. Kerala, too, has borrowed to meet its rising revenue expenditure after cutting back on capex by 7.1%. The quality of expenditure of both the states has deteriorated significantly and they will struggle to meet their FY24 capex target.

At what costs have the states borrowed?

It varies from 7.31% (Gujarat) to 7.48% (Uttarakhand). It was lower for fiscally better managed states. Maharashtra (7.36%), Himachal Pradesh (7.38%), Tamil Nadu (7.39%) and Kerala (7.40%) were also able to raise funds at lower rates. On the other hand, Bihar and Manipur borrowed at 7.47% and Punjab and Madhya Pradesh at 7.45%. For Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it was 7.42%. This, according to Bank of Baroda, was higher by 17-35 bps compared with G-Sec rates and Centre’s average borrowing cost of 7.2%.