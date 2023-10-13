Mint Primer: Why states in the South are in a rush to borrow

Are southern states borrowing a lot?

Yes. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have borrowed much higher than what they had planned to during the second quarter of 2023-24. Karnataka is the only exception—the state, during this period, did not raise money at all, even though it had planned to borrow ₹19,000 crore. Andhra Pradesh borrowed ₹8,500 more than its target, while Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala exceeded their plans by ₹6,300 crore, ₹5,000 crore and ₹3,300 crore, respectively. Tamil Nadu, with ₹54,000 crore, and Andhra Pradesh which borrowed ₹43,500 crore, raised the most from the market.

