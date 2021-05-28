Why stock market is disconnected from the Indian economy

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Nifty 50, one of India’s two premier stock market indices, ended Friday at a record 15,436 points.
This happened at a time the Indian economy is struggling through the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, with the slowdown expected to last through much of this year. The economy is likely to be in slow-burn rather than experiencing the quick contraction seen last year.