If there is one state that has an inflation that is consistently the highest among its peers, it is Telangana. At 7.63%, it is almost 200 basis points more than the national average. Mint explains why it is this high, and its implications:

Does inflation vary among states?

Yes, it does, and at times, significantly. India’s average inflation for the month of March, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 5.66%—a 15-month low and below the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6%. Telangana (7.63%), Andhra Pradesh (6.55%), Tamil Nadu (6.70%), Kerala (5.76%), Uttar Pradesh (6.01%), Gujarat (6.18%) and Maharashtra (5.93%) have all registered inflation higher than the national average. At the same time, Chhattisgarh (1.88%), Bihar (5.03%), Assam (4.46%), Himachal Pradesh (3.96%), Delhi (3.44%) and West Bengal (4.35%) have posted lower inflation.

What causes this variation?

The variation in inflation between states arises mainly due to a demand-supply mismatch in both goods and services. This is particularly true of food products, which have the highest weightage (45%) in the CPI. Consumption pattern is a factor. Rice is the staple for southern states. Therefore, any increase in the price of rice will fuel inflation. Shortage of vegetables locally can cause price increase, too. Fuel prices also play a part as some states tax it higher than others and this increases the cost of goods and services. Higher housing and commercial rentals feed into the inflation numbers as well.

Why is Telangana’s inflation so high?

Telangana consistently tops the chart because its public distribution system (PDS), unlike Tamil Nadu’s or Kerala’s, is not strong. It supplies fewer essential items through PDS, forcing people to buy from the open market at higher prices. The state’s fuel taxes are higher, so transportation of goods and services is costlier. Add to this the higher rentals.

Can Telangana do anything about this?

It can work towards increasing the supply of goods and services that is causing inflation to rise. It should remove all market obstacles that typically cause prices to rise. This would help the private sector increase supply. Reducing some taxes, which are very high compared to neighbouring states, may help (also thwarts black marketing) but experts do not support reduction in state taxes to fight inflation. Strengthening the PDS will help. Real estate development will lower rentals in Hyderabad and other cities.

The implications for Telangana?

Higher inflation will leave less cash in the hands of the people and lower consumption will hurt growth. It will also push up the cost of living, hurting Telangana’s competitiveness vis-a-vis other states in attracting investment. Politically, it could fuel anti-incumbency at a time when the state is heading for assembly elections later this year. Blaming the Centre for high inflation may not work as the ruling party will find it difficult to explain why inflation in some states is so much lower.