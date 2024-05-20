Why the Centre’s PSE capex story isn’t as rosy as it sounds
- The government says public sector enterprises are investing big in new plants and machinery. Government data shows they are, but at a slower pace than a decade ago.
A major plank of the government’s economic policy in the past year has been to spur capital expenditure. It believes that as capex by the government picks up, so would private capex. Government ministers say that public sector enterprises (PSEs), too, are investing. However, the latest government data suggests the pace of increase in PSE capex is a matter of concern.