Why the Centre’s PSE capex story isn’t as rosy as it sounds

This ‘capital outlay’ of PSEs, as stated in budget documents, is not necessarily the same as their actual capex. At times, government support is used for purposes other than new plants and machinery too. In 2022-23, for instance, the government invested ₹26,386 crore in telecom firm BSNL, accounting for almost all the company’s stated capital outlay for the year. However, almost all that money made its way back to the government as ‘AGR dues’—the licence fee BSNL owed to the government for spectrum. These are edges in PSE capital investment that need to be sorted.