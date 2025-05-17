Why the continued neglect of migrant workers will derail India’s growth story
SummaryEvery time crisis strikes—be it a pandemic, a natural disaster, or, like now, cross-border conflict—there's one group that quietly packs up and disappears from the headlines: India’s migrant workers.
When the firing began across the Line of Control (LoC), official reports focused on civilian casualties—about 20 dead and hundreds displaced. But another quieter exodus had already begun: India’s migrant workers, the invisible workforce powering factories, fields, and construction sites across the country, were on the move again.