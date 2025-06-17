Why the Fed isn’t cutting rates despite cool inflation
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Jun 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Summary
Central-bank officials, who meet this week, are in a holding pattern as they wait to see what worsens first: inflation or the labor market.
There are good reasons to think the Federal Reserve would be preparing to cut interest rates this week due to recent improvements on inflation—if not for the risk that tariffs pose to prices.
