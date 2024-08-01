Why the Fed risks falling behind
SummaryWaiting until September to start cutting rates might have narrowed the Federal Reserve’s room for maneuver.
Investors seem to have gotten very comfortable with the Federal Reserve’s likely path ahead, including a rate cut in September and a couple more thereafter. What could go wrong now? Actually a lot.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more