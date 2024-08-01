Why the Fed risks falling behind

This risk is exacerbated by the cadence of the Fed’s calendar for the remainder of the year, with no meetings in August or October. So if, for example, labor-market readings start coming in weaker for July and August and keep weakening thereafter, there could be several months of deterioration before the Fed even gets around to a second rate cut at its Nov. 6-7 meeting. Just one quarter-point cut in the interim would be unlikely to do much to arrest the slowdown, especially given the typical lags for monetary policy to affect the economy.