Why the Fed should cut rates now—Not wait until September

Once burned on inflation, twice shy

The Fed’s caution dates back to its infamous prediction in 2021 that inflation would be transitory. Gross domestic product was still well below the prepandemic trend, and unemployment was above its long-run “natural" level. That slack, according to models used by the Fed and private forecasters, meant even a massive fiscal stimulus should not have pushed inflation up much, especially since public expectations of inflation, which tend to be self-fulfilling, were anchored at 2%, roughly where they had been for two decades.