Why the Fed Shouldn’t Get Credit for the Fall in Inflation
James Mackintosh ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 08 Nov 2023, 04:15 PM IST
SummaryThe hit to demand might come—after much of the fight against rising prices is already over.
Does the Federal Reserve deserve credit for the decline in inflation? The economic evidence is clear: No, not a lot.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less