Why the Fed Shouldn’t Get Credit for the Fall in Inflation

Saving: 0/5 The personal saving rate of 3.4% in September was the same as March last year, when the Fed began to raise rates. Higher rates haven’t persuaded people to deposit their money at the bank instead of the mall.Borrowing: 2/5 Total credit in the economy—excluding the financial sector to avoid double counting—is up but is rising at a slower rate. Unfortunately for the Fed, the latest survey of bank senior loan officers suggests they are becoming more willing to lend again.Consumption: 0/5 Household consumption has risen strongly since the Fed began raising rates in March last year. Investment: 0/5 Private-sector nonresidential investment grew in real terms every quarter during the Fed hikes until the most recent one—with factory investment scoring record growth, thanks to government subsidies.Housing: 4/5 The house market has ground to a halt as mortgage rates soared, leading to the lowest number of mortgages issued to buy a home since 1995. Construction is down sharply as a building boom was interrupted—apartments excepted—but prices have held up. Jobs: 1/5 Jobs are a bit less plentiful than they were, but at 1.5 job openings for every person unemployed, the labor market remains tighter than at any time before 2021. Unemployment remains below the 4% the Fed regards as full employment, and the slightly easier recruitment conditions are mainly because the workforce expanded.The economy: 0/5 Gross domestic product just grew at the fastest pace since the Fed started to tighten, and has been growing faster than the central bank’s estimate of the sustainable rate since the summer of last year. Rate rises haven’t cut into economic growth, so far.

