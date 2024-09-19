Why the Federal Reserve has gambled on a big interest-rate cut

The Fed’s cut is a form of insurance. It takes months for rate reductions to filter through the economy. Given this lag, and given the expectation that the economy will continue to slow, it makes sense for the Fed to make a bigger move now in order to get ahead of the coming weakness. The central bank was late in raising rates in 2022. This time, it hopes that starting with a bigger cut will steer the economy towards a soft landing, avoiding the recession which many analysts once thought inevitable. “We don’t think we’re behind," said Mr Powell. “We think this is timely. But I think you can take this as sign of our commitment not to get behind."