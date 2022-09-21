Why the inflation-forex trap is leading to rate hikes

This year so far, the rupee has fallen from 74.5 to a dollar to 79.8, a decline of nearly 7%. At the same time, consumer prices have gone up, on an average, by about 6.8%. Why does this matter? The domestic and external values of the rupee are interlinked and feed into each other: a prolonged period of high and rising inflation weakens the rupee by hurting India’s growth and competitiveness, and a declining exchange rate sets off inflation via higher import prices. India, which imports nearly all its crude oil, is especially at risk of being trapped in this inflation-exchange rate loop.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}