Why the US Fed might pause rate hikes in June

The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 25 basis points to the 5-5.25% range. This is the highest the rate has been since May 2006 to September 2007, when it was largely in the same range of 5-5.25%. What does this mean for the world? Mint explains:
Why has the Fed been raising interest rates?
The Fed started raising the federal funds rate in March 2022. The funds rate is the interest rate at which commercial banks in the US lend money held with the Federal Reserve system to each other on an overnight basis. Inflation in the United States has been much higher than the level of 2% that the Fed is comfortable with. As Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chairman, said on 3 May: “Since early last year, we have raised interest rates by a total of 5 percentage points in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time."
How does raising rates help control inflation?
Increasing the federal funds rate helps in driving up short and medium term interest rates in the wider economy. Other than this, the Fed is also trying to drive up long-term interest rates by gradually taking out the money that it has printed and pumped into the financial system over the years. At higher interest rates, people are likely to borrow and spend less, as has been happening. Corporates are also likely to borrow and spend less on expanding their business. This leads to less money chasing existing goods and services, and in the process helps control inflation, which is the rate of price rise.
How far is inflation from the Fed’s target?
To measure inflation, the Fed follows the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index. As per this, after leaving out the food and energy items, inflation in March stood at 4.6%, way above the Fed’s target of 2%. Inflation has moderated since the mid-2022. But it’s taking time to fall due to many reasons, including the fact that higher prices may have turned sticky.
Will the Fed keep raising the rate?
Not necessarily. As the Fed has raised rates, a few small and medium sized American banks have got into trouble. That’s because other than lending, banks buy and sell bonds. Bond prices and interest rates move in opposite directions. As rates have gone up, bond prices have fallen, leading to a few banks incurring losses. This has hampered their ability to lend and resulted in tight credit conditions for households and businesses, implying the Fed might take a break from raising the funds rate when it next meets.
What does this mean for Indian stocks?
The stock market had already discounted for a 25 basis point hike. The BSE Sensex closed the day 0.9% up, on the possibility of the Fed stopping hikes in June. Alternatively, a 50 basis point increase could have led to the Sensex falling. Further, if Fed hits pause in June, it might lead to foreign investors betting more on Indian stocks in search of higher returns. This might happen before June, given that the market always discounts for possibilities and doesn’t wait for things to happen.