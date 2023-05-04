Why the US Fed might pause rate hikes in June

How does raising rates help control inflation?

Increasing the federal funds rate helps in driving up short and medium term interest rates in the wider economy. Other than this, the Fed is also trying to drive up long-term interest rates by gradually taking out the money that it has printed and pumped into the financial system over the years. At higher interest rates, people are likely to borrow and spend less, as has been happening. Corporates are also likely to borrow and spend less on expanding their business. This leads to less money chasing existing goods and services, and in the process helps control inflation, which is the rate of price rise.