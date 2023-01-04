Why the worst could be behind for Indian economy, analyst explains1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Cash with Indian corporates is at a 14-year high and many are beginning to announce new capex projects, Kodikal said
The worst may be over for India’s economy with higher consumer spending and positive trends in the manufacturing sector underpinning a recovery, according to Prachi Kodikal, partner at Bay Capital Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd.