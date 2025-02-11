Why this week’s inflation report is especially important

“The next three months really are the keys for inflation for the year, assuming we’re not hit with huge shocks from tariffs, immigration or some other unexpected change," said Alan Detmeister, who used to run the price and wages forecasting division at the Fed. Detmeister, an economist at UBS, thinks inflation in the core PCE index could step down to 2.3% in March data that will be reported in April. The Fed targets 2% inflation.