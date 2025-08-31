Why Trump admin can't be ‘too harsh’ on China? Political thinker Rick Sanchez explains amid high tariffs on India

The Donald Trump administration cannot be “too harsh” on China in terms of trade and tariff policies, as the US economy is too dependent on Chinese goods and loans, indicated American journalist and political commentator Rick Sanchez, host of the 'Sanchez Effect' on Russia Today.

“China has loaned us so much that our economy is based on everything China does, not just in terms of the products that 90% of the products in any Walmart, which is where America shops, come from China. The rest may come from Vietnam and parts of Malaysia,” Sanchez told ANI.

But in the end, they make the products and they loan us the money to fight the wars that we then fight in to be able to keep our production base, which is the only one we seem to have these days, which is the weapons production going," he said.

Sanchez further added, "So it's a very cyclical and weird arrangement where the United States knows that it can't be too harsh on China because if it rips China up, it rips itself up. It's kind of like a double suicide. And I think Trump knows that."

His remarks come after the US imposed whopping tariffs on India. In July, Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods and 25 per cent secondary tariffs on importing Russian oil, taking the total to 50 per cent.

On high tariffs on India When asked about Trump targeting India for Russian oil purchases and not imposing sanctions on China and Europe, which continue to buy oil and gas from Russia, Sanchez said, “He's haphazard in his approach.”

“There's no particular rhyme or reason to who he sanctions or why he sanctions them or when he sanctions them. And that's not good. You have to have some sense of stability and consistency," he added.

On India-Russia-China ties Sanchez also mentioned the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, attended by PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This meeting between PM Modi and President Xi, and President Putin is transformational... I think Trump has figured this out because right now he's been treating the Europeans and the Global-South community as equals... Not that he's treating anybody well, but at least he's finding that there's some equilibrium when it comes to these countries," he said.