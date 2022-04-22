UBS has lowered India's FY23E real GDP growth forecast to 7% YoY from 7.7%. On the ground, the economic recovery remains uneven, while the economic indicators for the urban economy seem to be doing reasonably well (so far), those for the rural economy remain a drag, it said.

It has downgraded India's GDP growth on three factors - High global commodity prices (largely energy) and slower global growth (on Russia-Ukraine conflict and China's Covid-19 led slowdown in June quarter), real income shock from energy price hikes, inflationary pressures and the labour market's incomplete recovery, resulting in weakness in domestic demand, and risk of reallocation of limited fiscal resources away from capex towards higher subsidies (food, fertilizer, etc.) to shield low-income households from the price shock.

"That said, the early signs of a recovery in the residential real estate sector and gradual improvement in capacity utilisation levels are positive. We think goods exports are likely to moderate (on slower global growth and demand shift towards services). Beyond FY23E, we expect GDP growth to settle at the trend rate of 6%," UBS said in a note on Friday.

The UBS India Composite Economic Indicator (UBS India-CEI) suggests GDP growth slowed to 4.8% YoY in the March 2022 quarter (vs 6.8% average in the previous two quarters).

“Going forward, we believe the pass-through of high global commodity prices (especially oil, fertilizer, edible oils, etc.) to the real economy will affect households' purchasing power (and hence consumption) and company margins, and constrain the fiscal space available for capex," UBS added.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also slashed India’s economic growth forecast to 8.2% for FY23 from 9% estimated in January, citing the impact of high oil prices on consumer demand and private investments.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest policy meeting, lowered India’s growth projection for FY23 to 7.2% from 7.8% estimated earlier. The World Bank has also cut India’s FY23 growth forecast to 8% from 8.7% estimated in January.