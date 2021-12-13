Why US job gains are so hard to count during Covid-19

The BLS also routinely reaches out to new companies to join the survey sample, to keep up with changes in the types and size of companies that constitute the labor force. There, too, the agency has run into trouble. The share of companies agreeing to be surveyed—the so-called “initiation rate"—has fallen by half over the pandemic to 32% in October. This has led to a smaller sample size, which has likely led to more “noise," or bigger swings in estimates and re-estimates, Ms. Groshen said. “As your sample decreases, even if it’s representative, you’re going to get more random variation because you don’t have everybody in it," she said.