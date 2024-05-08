Why vegetable prices are burning a hole in your wallet
SummarySeveral adverse events in FY24 kept vegetable prices from falling in the winter. The ongoing quarter may not bring much relief, but the prediction of a normal monsoon offers some hope.
Just a year ago, tomato prices shot up so much that McDonald’s had to drop the ingredient from its burgers. The surge proved short-lived, thanks to government interventions and fresh crop arrivals, but true relief isn’t here yet. While vegetable prices have risen and fallen sharply over the past few months, they are still burning a bigger hole in your wallet than they did before the pandemic.