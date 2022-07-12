Why it’s time to worry about state finances

Many states did not implement, or poorly implemented much-needed economic reforms, especially in terms of service charges for public utilities such as electricity. Welfare-enhancing schemes are important and the poorest of the poor should be taken care of. However, a rising trend in providing freebies such as free power, water, and gender-based free bus rides in many states have eaten into the expenditure pie. This has resulted in limited fiscal space for the state governments to increase their spending outlay on developmental expenditure and capital investments.