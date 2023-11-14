Why Xi Can No Longer Brag About the Chinese Economy
Greg Ip ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 11 min read 14 Nov 2023, 11:25 AM IST
SummaryTwo years ago, Beijing was ascendant. Now, as Biden and Xi prepare to meet at the Asia Pacific summit, U.S. growth is humming while China struggles with a property slump and local government debts.
In 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping popularized a slogan signifying China’s expected displacement of the U.S. as the world’s leading economic power: “The East is rising, the West is declining."
