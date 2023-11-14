Why Xi Can No Longer Brag About the Chinese Economy

Yet American triumphalism now would be as premature as China’s was in 2021. In the near term, U.S. consumption is likely to slow, and Chinese growth, which appears to have stabilized as consumers show signs of life, will still exceed that of the U.S. for the coming decade. More important, while as much as three-quarters of China’s economy faces headwinds, the quarter that doesn’t, manufacturing, will keep China an economic and military threat to the West for the foreseeable future—even if overall growth turns lackluster.

