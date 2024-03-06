Why You Shouldn’t Trust Chinese Growth Data

On Tuesday, China’s ruling Communist Party announced this year’s growth target would be around 5%. Achieving that would not be easy, Premier Li Qiang acknowledged. Still, he boasted the country had faced “​​an array of interwoven difficulties" last year and still posted growth of 5.2%, “ranking China among the fastest-growing major economies in the world."

How does China grow 5% despite so many headwinds, from collapsing property investment to declining population? Very likely, it doesn’t. Actual growth is probably slower, perhaps a lot slower.

Western analysts and even some Chinese officials have long taken Chinese gross domestic product with a grain of salt. But as discrepancies, inconsistencies and gaps in the data have grown, so has skepticism of its integrity.

Whereas past discrepancies were on balance a wash with some overstating activity and some understating it, lately they mostly flatter growth. They thus serve President Xi Jinping’s broader goal of asserting the superiority of China’s political and economic model to his own people and the world.

New York-based Rhodium Group has studied China’s data for years and concludes it vastly overstates recent growth. Rhodium estimates China’s output shrank in 2022, when Covid lockdowns were most widespread, instead of growing 3% as official data claim. It puts growth last year at around 1.5% instead of the official 5.2%. It sees growth picking up this year, but called the latest target “unrealistic," especially without new fiscal stimulus.

Other analysts also think true growth is lower than the official data, though not by as much. Alternative estimates by Finland’s central bank put growth at 1.3% in 2022 and 4.3% last year.

Their skepticism is fueled by rampant anomalies in the data. Retail sales, China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported, grew about 7% in real (inflation-adjusted) terms last year. Retail sales are one component of a broader measure of household and government consumption.

Yet separate NBS data implies real consumption grew 11%, said Logan Wright, who leads Rhodium’s China research. That, he said, is starkly at odds with a wealth of other evidence, such as Alibaba’s falling online sales, rising household deposits, and local government stress.

China routinely revises down previous years’ indicators, making current-year growth look stronger, without revising down earlier growth. In December, the NBS revised down the level of GDP in 2022 by 0.5%, which served to boost growth in 2023, yet it kept growth for 2022 at 3%.

“The NBS loves revisions that boost current and future results yet don’t at all change past results," Derek Scissors, chief economist at China Beige Book, a research group, wrote in January.

Fixed-asset investment, one of China’s most closely watched indicators, is rife with such revisions. In separate reports NBS put fixed-asset investment at 57 trillion yuan in 2022 and 50 trillion yuan in 2023. But instead of reporting that investment dropped 12% in 2023, the NBS said it grew 3%.

How could that be? The NBS must have revised down the level of investment in 2022 without saying so, said Shehzad Qazi of China Beige Book, something it has done repeatedly in recent years.

In a footnote, the bureau says yearly levels should not be used to calculate growth because, for example, different projects may be sampled from year to year. Other statistical agencies make their data comparable over time.

Another anomaly: the NBS says real-estate investment contracted 10% in 2023, but also that overall investment—including construction—contributed significantly to economic growth.

Rhodium’s Wright said for both statements to be true, investment excluding property must have grown at spectacular rates. Yet profits were under pressure, foreign investment was retreating, and bank credit was drying up. “So if there’s a surge in private investment, where is it coming from? How is it financed?"

Historically, China’s nominal GDP (i.e. before inflation adjustment) is more volatile than real GDP, suggesting inflation is engineered so as to smooth growth. Last year China forecast nominal growth of about 7% in 2023 and real growth of about 5%. Instead, nominal growth was about 4% while real growth still hit 5.2%. Those can only be reconciled if prices were supposed to rise 2% and instead fell 1%. More likely, prices were higher, and growth lower, than China claims, Wright said.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington defended last year’s growth data, saying it was corroborated by physical indicators, including a 6.9% increase in electricity generation, a 5.7% increase in energy consumption and an 8.1% increase in cargo transport. Consumers are driving China’s recovery, with retail sales of services up 20%, while the rate of decline in real estate has slowed, the spokesperson added.

Doubts about Chinese data go back decades. For a time, GDP reported by the provinces didn’t add up to national GDP. That has largely receded.

Yet China’s data quality is still subpar. Relative to other countries, GDP comes out uncommonly fast yet is hardly ever revised and lacks basic information such as quarterly consumer, business and government expenditure, said Gian Maria Milesi-Ferretti, who oversaw the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook and is now at the Brookings Institution. “The statistical standards are not up to the level they ought to be," he said.

China’s regulations guarantee the independence of staff statisticians and prohibit fabricating or falsifying data. Still, where other statistical agencies strive for political neutrality, China’s routinely praises the Communist Party “with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core."

Wright said all countries have arguments over data quality, but “no one views it as an attack on legitimacy of the government, the way it is in China. Any criticism or discussion of China’s growth rate is escalated into a larger political conflict."

Not all analysts attribute China’s data anomalies to politics, in part because historically they cut in both directions. But increasingly, massaging the data may be the only way Beijing can plug the gap between the growth it needs politically and what can realistically be achieved.

“The growth target they set in the past several years have been too high to achieve organically," said Riikka Nuutilainen, an economist at the Bank of Finland. “The officials may be too afraid to lower the growth target as much as is required to have more balanced growth."

This year’s target, she added, “is quite ambitious, and may require some smoothing of the data as we’ve seen in the past couple of years."

Write to Greg Ip at greg.ip@wsj.com