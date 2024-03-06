Why You Shouldn’t Trust Chinese Growth Data

Historically, China’s nominal GDP (i.e. before inflation adjustment) is more volatile than real GDP, suggesting inflation is engineered so as to smooth growth. Last year China forecast nominal growth of about 7% in 2023 and real growth of about 5%. Instead, nominal growth was about 4% while real growth still hit 5.2%. Those can only be reconciled if prices were supposed to rise 2% and instead fell 1%. More likely, prices were higher, and growth lower, than China claims, Wright said.