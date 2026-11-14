Why your monthly grocery bill is rising: Onion prices jump 116%, garlic 61% as South India feels inflation heat

The monthly grocery bill is becoming harder to manage for households in South India, where food prices are rising considerably faster than the national average. From onions and garlic to ginger and lemons, sharp increases in the prices of everyday kitchen essentials are adding to household expenses, with food inflation crossing 10% in all five southern states in October.

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According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on 12 November, Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest food inflation among large states at 13.23% in October 2026. Tamil Nadu followed at 12.37%, Karnataka at 12.16%, Telangana at 11.66% and Kerala at 10.92%.

All five states recorded food inflation significantly above the national average of 8.94%. This makes South India the region facing the sharpest food-price pressures among the large states covered in the latest inflation data.

The pressure is not limited to groceries. Overall retail inflation in all five southern states was also above the national average of 6.09% in October, indicating that households are facing higher costs across multiple spending categories.

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Food inflation crosses 10% in all five southern states The latest figures show that households in South India are experiencing a sharper rise in food prices than consumers across the country.

State Food inflation Overall retail inflation Andhra Pradesh 13.23% 7.25% Tamil Nadu 12.37% 7.29% Karnataka 12.16% 7.07% Telangana 11.66% 7.26% Kerala 10.92% 6.22% All India 8.94% 6.09% Source: MoSPI, October 2026 provisional CPI data. Inflation is measured year-on-year.

Source: MoSPI, October 2026 provisional CPI data. Inflation is measured year-on-year.

Andhra Pradesh recorded food inflation 4.29 percentage points above the national average, while Tamil Nadu's rate was 3.43 percentage points higher. Even Kerala, which recorded the lowest food inflation among the five southern states, remained nearly two percentage points above the national figure.

The trend is particularly significant because food accounts for a substantial share of household spending. Food and beverages have a weight of 36.75% in the consumer price index basket, making increases in grocery prices especially consequential for household budgets.

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Onion prices jump 116%, garlic becomes 61% costlier The sharp increase in food inflation is also visible in the prices of individual kitchen essentials. Onion prices recorded inflation of 116.22% in October, meaning they were more than twice their level a year earlier.

Garlic prices rose 60.74%, while ginger became 48.32% costlier. Lemon prices also increased 47.30% year-on-year, according to MoSPI data.

The price increases are particularly relevant for consumers because these are commonly purchased ingredients used in everyday cooking. Even households that have not increased their grocery purchases may find themselves spending considerably more to buy the same quantities.

Here are the five food items that recorded the highest inflation nationally in October:

Food item Inflation in October 2026 Onion 116.22% Garlic 60.74% Ginger 48.32% Lemon 47.30% Source: MoSPI.

However, not every kitchen essential became more expensive. Potato prices declined 14.24% year-on-year in October, while cauliflower prices fell 10.57%. Coconut prices declined 5.60% and brinjal prices fell 3.34%.

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This means the impact on individual grocery bills will depend on what households buy and how frequently they purchase these items. Nevertheless, the steep increase in commonly used ingredients can make it harder for families to offset higher expenses through cheaper vegetables.

Overall inflation is also higher in South India The pressure on household budgets extends beyond food. All five southern states recorded overall retail inflation above the national average of 6.09% in October.

Tamil Nadu reported the highest overall inflation among the five states at 7.29%, followed by Telangana at 7.26% and Andhra Pradesh at 7.25%. Karnataka recorded 7.07%, while Kerala reported 6.22%.

The figures indicate that households are facing price pressures beyond their monthly grocery purchases. When food, transport, personal care and other everyday expenses become more expensive, families may have to devote a larger share of their monthly income to essential spending.

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Nationally, retail inflation increased to 6.09% in October from 5.54% in September. Food inflation also accelerated from 7.74% to 8.94% during the same period.

What rising food inflation means for household budgets For consumers, the concern is not simply that individual food items have become more expensive, but that several everyday essentials are recording steep price increases simultaneously.

A household that regularly purchases onions, garlic, ginger and lemons could face a higher grocery bill even if it cuts back on other vegetables. Families may respond by changing their shopping patterns, switching to cheaper alternatives or reducing discretionary spending to accommodate higher food expenses.

However, the inflation rate does not represent the exact increase in an individual household's monthly grocery bill. It measures the year-on-year change in prices across a defined basket of goods and services. Actual spending will depend on consumption patterns, quantities purchased and local market prices.

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For households in South India, the latest figures underline how rising food prices are becoming a bigger challenge to managing everyday expenses. With food inflation above 10% in all five southern states, grocery spending is emerging as a particularly important pressure point in household budgets.

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.