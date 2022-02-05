Wider scope of concessions may have held govt hand on I-T tweaks

Yet another factor that held the government’s hand on personal tax tweaks was the fact that such tax concessions would not be limited to small income earners. Possible relief in the lower slabs will also benefit top earners, something that is not in line with the policy of targeting benefits to the needy. In the Finance Act of 2021, the government had introduced a new provision making interest accrued in the provident fund account on contribution above ₹2.5 lakh a year taxable. The idea was to check high net worth individuals cornering benefits meant for the common man, the official said.

