Will a Giant Burger in the Sky Draw Tourists to This Sleepy Town?

Tnemec, which started the Tank of the Year contest, says there were 320 entries last year. The winner: One in Bryan, Ohio, with Dum-Dum lollipops painted on the tank. The tower’s stems were painted white to look like lollipop sticks, a detail that helped it win. “This is the first time we’ve ever seen anybody actually use the legs as part of the design," says Cheshire.