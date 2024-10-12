Will America’s economy swing the election?

Yet by most measures America seems to be experiencing not a crash landing but a gradual slowdown. High interest rates have gradually cooled the labour market since the unemployment rate reached its lowest in April 2023. That in turn has suppressed the growth in wages and dented shoppers’ confidence. Some consumer-facing companies, such as McDonald’s, have reported disappointing sales. But others have done much better and gdp is still expanding. In the second quarter of the year it grew at an annualised pace of 2.8%, which is above its long-term trend. Estimates of economic growth in the current quarter stand comfortably above 2%. Restaurant bookings, air travel and tax collections all suggest that growth continues to be strong.