Will China’s surprise stimulus work?
James Mackintosh , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 29 Sep 2024, 04:45 PM IST
SummaryGetting out of the deflationary hole China dug itself is vital, and in the short run all stimulus will help. But for the long term, China needs to stop digging and start consuming
The best week in 16 years for China’s stock market was built on hope. Worse, it was built on hope for more state intervention, one of the reasons its economy is in such trouble to start with.
