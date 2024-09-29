Will China’s surprise stimulus work?

Boost productivity. The hardest thing for the government to do is to stop meddling, but it need only look at what’s happened to the economy in the past decade to see why it needs to get out the way. Total factor productivity, which measures how effectively capital, workers and land are put together, has been decelerating since 2010. The obvious reason is that Xi’s autocratic rule has centralized power even more, directing bank loans and capital to favored sectors and state-owned enterprises—and as a result starving more dynamic businesses of resources.