‘Will create more jobs...’: CII prez Sanjiv Bajaj welcomes Union Budget 2023-24
Bajaj also appreciated the government's proposal of increasing the capital investment outlay to 33 per cent to ₹10 lakh crore for the Financial Year 2023-24.
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president Sanjiv Bajaj on Wednesday welcomed the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 by saying that this will have a multiplier effect on the economy.
