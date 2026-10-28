‘Will disrupt business during Diwali’: Delhi traders' body writes to Rahul Gandhi over November 1 Ramlila Maidan march

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), an industry body, has written to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seeking a meeting with him ahead of the opposition’s upcoming rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal, who sought a 20-minute meeting between Gandhi and representatives from 20 markets across the national capital, argued that the proposed rally, expected to draw 10 lakh people, could disrupt business and threaten thousands of crores in commercial turnover for major trading hubs ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj festive season.

"We don't want a fight; we want dialogue. Rahul ji himself says that he listens to everyone, listens to the voice of small traders. So, we traders from 20 markets are asking him for 20 minutes. This will be the beauty of democracy," Goyal said in his letter.

'Businesses will be affected' Earlier this week too, the CTI had written to Gandhi, demanding that the proposed rally or shifted to an alternative venue away from commercial areas.

The traders would withdraw their protest if Gandhi convinced them that the rally would boost business and attract more customers. However, if they convince him that it would cause losses, then he should postpone the rally until after Diwali, the CTI chief said.

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The markets identified by CTI include Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Kashmere Gate, Nabi Karim, Karol Bagh, Ajmeri Gate and Daryaganj, among others.

The other markets are Nai Sarak, Kinari Bazar, Dariba Kalan, Fatehpuri, Naya Bazar, Filmistan, Paharganj, Gaffar Market, Jama Masjid-Meena Bazar and Lajpat Rai Market.

10 lakh people to attend INDIA bloc rally According to the CTI, the markets are located within a 1- to 5-km radius of Ramlila Maidan and could face business disruptions due to the rally.

CTI pointed out that a gathering of 10 lakh people could bring 15,000 to 20,000 vehicles into Delhi, including 10,000 to 12,000 buses and 5,000 to 7,000 smaller vehicles such as cars, minibuses and tempo travellers.

The traders' body questioned where these vehicles would be parked, claiming that there was no authorised parking facility for even 200 vehicles in the immediate vicinity of Ramlila Maidan.