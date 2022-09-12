Will export curbs on rice keep prices in check?2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 08:05 PM IST
India has had years of production gains and material buffer stocks, which made the country the second largest producer of rice to the world.
Back in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said India was ready to supply food stock to the world, if the World Trade Organization permitted. However, since then, as inflation spiralled out of control, India imposed a series of restrictions on export of food items, most prominently on wheat on 13 May, on wheat flour on 12 July, and now on rice on Friday.