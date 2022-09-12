Will export curbs on rice keep prices in check?

The move to ban exports of broken rice and impose duty on various grades of rice on Friday has come at a time when sowing of rice is down 5.7% so far this year and retail prices are up 5.7%. However, data from the Department of Consumer Affairs shows the restrictions on exports of wheat and wheat flour had no material impact on retail prices of these items. Average price of wheat across India in August was up 15% year-on-year, and wheat was up 16%.