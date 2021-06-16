Will exports provide some relief to India’s economic growth?

This is happening because as people get vaccinated and step out of their homes, economic activity has picked up, with demand outstripping supply of goods and services and driving up prices. The pent-up demand of the last 18 months is kicking in. What has not helped is the fact that the income support provided to citizens by the western governments in the aftermath of the covid pandemic, has led to many people not looking for work. This has pushed up wage inflation. Of course, the same economic activity that is causing inflation has also managed to create some economic growth in the process.