Will high inflation go away in 2023? Here's country-wise predictions

Visual Capitalist reported that the aforementioned countries fight to sustain their purchasing power, and other countries will continue to fare exceptionally well against the backdrop of a widespread cost of living. For instance, countries like Taiwan, China, and Japan are all predicted to see inflation lower than 3% this year. The IMF has projected a 5.1% inflation rate for India in 2023 and for the US at 3.5%. Further IMF is expecting some slowdown in the Indian economy next fiscal year and projected the growth to 6.1% from 6.8% during the current fiscal ending March 31.