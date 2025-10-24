Will India and China be able to resist US sanctions on Russian oil?
Summary
New Delhi and Beijing have so far resisted U.S. calls to stop buying Russian crude, but far-reaching sanctions will be hard to ignore.
India and China have come to rely on cheap Russian oil and don’t want President Trump’s new sanctions against Russia’s two biggest oil companies to disrupt their economies. But the pressure is rising.
