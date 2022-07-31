Will India brave this storm better than others?

The IMF said that risks are tilted towards the downside, prompting it to lower global growth estimates to 3.2% for 2022 from 6.1% in 2021. As per IMF, 2022 growth estimates for US, European Union, China, Russia and India stand at 2.3%, 2.6%, 3.3%, -6% and 7.4% respectively. The Asian Development Bank has also revised the FY23 growth forecast for India from 7.5% to 7.2%, while the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has revised its forecast from 8.1% to 6.9% for 2022-23 and 6.2% for 2023-24. The RBI in June maintained Indian growth projections at 7.2%.