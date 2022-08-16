What a possible China slowdown means for India

With a number of countries adopting a China plus one policy, China’s losses could be India’s gain. Resetting of the global supply chain following the covid-19 pandemic has brought India to the fore. Developed countries are engaging with New Delhi to forge trade partnerships. A prolonged slowdown in China could help India leverage the opportunity by negotiating better deals with major developed economies. Australia’s worsening relationship with China pushed Canberra to focus on India, and more developed countries have shown interest towards the same including Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom.