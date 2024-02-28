Economy
Will India get a four-year breather on carbon tax?
Summary
- Under the EU’s carbon control regime that kicks off in 2026, emissions should be reduced 2.5% in the first year and reduced every year after that, and eliminated by 2034
New Delhi/Mumbai: India plans to seek a four-year delay in the start date of the European Union’s contentious carbon tax to provide more breathing space to its exporting industries, multiple people aware of the matter said.
