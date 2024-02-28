Will India get a four-year breather on carbon tax?

India is keen on a full waiver of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and a relaxed deadline is its second option. “The Indian government wants this requirement (emission control) to be waived for India as the first option, but if this can’t happen, then the second option is to defer the 2026 timeline to 2030. Indian companies need time since it will require a lot of investment and upgrades in the ecosystem," said a second person, a top executive at a steelmaker.