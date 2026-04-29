The finance ministry is assessing the potential impact of external shocks such as higher energy prices, supply-chain disruptions and cyber risks on the government's flagship schemes that serve millions of industries, individuals and households, three people aware of the matter said. On Wednesday, financial services secretary M. Nagaraju will review the schemes at a meeting with the heads of major public sector banks, top officials of Mudra Ltd and the National Informatics Centre, the people said on the condition of anonymity.
Will Iran war shake India's flagship welfare schemes? The finance ministry wants to find out
SummarySchemes under review include the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana; Mudra Yojana; Svanidhi Yojana; and Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The review will check whether external shocks could affect the implementation of these schemes.
The finance ministry is assessing the potential impact of external shocks such as higher energy prices, supply-chain disruptions and cyber risks on the government's flagship schemes that serve millions of industries, individuals and households, three people aware of the matter said. On Wednesday, financial services secretary M. Nagaraju will review the schemes at a meeting with the heads of major public sector banks, top officials of Mudra Ltd and the National Informatics Centre, the people said on the condition of anonymity.
About the Author
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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