Will normal monsoon boost the economy amid surge in covid cases in India?

According to Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra Ltd, the forecast of a normal monsoon comes as a relief, given the early rise in temperatures and reservoir storage that is trailing year-ago levels by a margin of 8 percentage points. “Nevertheless, the temporal and spatial distribution of the monsoon rains will remain crucial. A normal pattern of monsoon rainfall should also help to rein in food inflation, although the global trend in the prices of edible oils, as well as domestic demand-supply disruptions for perishable items such as vegetables, will continue to play a critical role," she said.

