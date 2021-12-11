Will outdoor terraces and chefs lure you back to the office? These buildings hope so

Certain buildings have more advantages in this race to lure back companies and their workers. Where demand is strongest is for newer, top-shelf space in major markets throughout the U.S., according to landlords, brokers and tenants. The amount of space occupied in buildings constructed since 2015 is up 39.1 million square feet since the pandemic began, according to commercial real estate services firm JLL. Rents charged by the top 10% most expensive office buildings were 50% higher than the rest of the properties in their markets as of November, according to data firm VTS. Those premiums were 85% in New York and 68% in Los Angeles.