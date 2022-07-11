Why RBI has opened rupee route for foreign trade

Banks will need RBI approval to use the new system. The Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) states that the final settlement of exports, except for Nepal and Bhutan, can only happen in freely convertible currencies such as the US dollar, euro, yen, and the British pound. Now, the invoicing, payment, and settlement of exports and imports to all countries, if approved by the RBI, can be in the Indian rupee. Under this mechanism, exporters and importers can use a special vostro account linked to the correspondent bank of the partner country for receipts and payments denominated in rupees.